Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Halfway to fully vaccinated?

60.7 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose; 49.9 percent — nearly 2.2 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Daily active case counts back down below 10K; hospitalizations down

Vaccination pace hovering at early March levels but with signs of a possible rebound

Thursday’s COVID-19 report will likely show more than half of the state’s 16-and-older population has all its shots. The news comes as Minnesota’s vaccination pace shows signs of a possible rebound and as the spring case wave continues to recede.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,255 deaths (15 new)

590,436 positive cases; 97 percent off isolation

Nearly 61 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose; nearly 50 percent completely vaccinated

More than 60 percent of state residents 16 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But with the pace only inching forward now, it’ll take longer to reach 70 percent — the threshold Gov. Tim Walz linked to ending the statewide mask mandate before July 1.

A few weeks ago, the state was on pace to hit the 70 percent vaccination mark in mid-May; now it's pushed back beyond mid-June, assuming the current rate holds.

Active cases, hospitalizations down

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 9,831 — down below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two months and far below its most recent high of about 20,000 in mid-April.

Wednesday’s report showed 471 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 131 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their recent peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly.

Fifteen newly reported deaths put Minnesota’s pandemic toll at 7,255. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 590,436 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 919 posted Wednesday. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend appears to have peaked.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

Youth counts concerning

While the overall trends are solid, officials are increasingly concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in younger people. They’ve been urging more testing of middle and high school students and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 109,000 since the pandemic began.

The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 48,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they will spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccinations inch forward

More than 2.6 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; nearly 2.2 million have completed their vaccinations as of Wednesday’s update.

That works out to nearly half the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and more than 60 percent with at least one shot, including about 88 percent of those 65 and older.

While the vaccination pace has plummeted in recent weeks, the seven-day shot trend is up the past few days.

Officials acknowledge the state must do more to connect unvaccinated adults to shots.

The work to reach out to people who haven’t yet been vaccinated “will be a bit harder” than when Minnesotans were lining up for the shots, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said last week.

“We recognize successes are going to be hard to come by in this phase,” she said. “Anytime we move up by a percentage point [in people vaccinated], that’s a big deal.”

It’s not for lack of supply: Walz said last week that the federal government stands ready to ship more vaccine to Minnesota. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

Minnesota poised to offer shots to kids ages 12 to 15

The race is on to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15 after federal health advisers on Wednesday endorsed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in younger children.

The decision means about 300,000 Minnesota kids are now eligible to get vaccinated. Many health care providers have already scheduled school-based clinics.

"You know they're feeling the strain of this pandemic as much as anyone else,” said Jill Doberstein with Essentia Health in Duluth, which is hosting clinics at four schools next week. “The ability to play sports, the ability to do all these things, it's part of that process of getting us all back to life as we used to know it."

Some parents, though, are hesitant. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found only 3 out of 10 parents say they will definitely get their kids vaccinated.

— Dan Kraker | MPR News

Teens jump at appointments, ahead of anticipated COVID-19 vaccine expansion: Middle schoolers across Minnesota are already signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, anticipating that by the end of this week, they’ll be newly eligible to take their first big step toward life as they used to know it.

U.S. advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up: Federal health advisers have endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12. Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer's shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older.