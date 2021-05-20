Twin Cities man faces murder charge in wife's 2010 death

Police on Thursday announced a second-degree murder charge against a Twin Cities man on suspicion of killing his wife in St. Paul more than a decade ago.

Nicholas Firkus, 38, of Mounds View, was interviewed at police headquarters after his arrest and was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. He’s accused of killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus on April 25, 2010.

Nicholas Firkus at the time told police that someone broke into their home about 6:30 a.m. that day and grabbed his shotgun, after which the two struggled over the weapon. Firkus said the gun fired, killing his wife, and he was injured in the leg when it went off a second time.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said new analysis of case evidence led prosecutors to bring charges.

“There was information that came back to us from the FBI that I think helped us better understand what had happened, and I think that part of was about the 911 audio call, just enhancing that understanding better,” Choi told reporters.

The charging document says the couple was deeply in debt and about to lose their home — although they could find no evidence Heidi knew the extent of their difficulties.

Authorities credited St. Paul police homicide investigator Nichole Sipes with bringing fresh perspective and energy to the case.

“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point,” the family of Heidi Firkus said in a statement. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi.”

Nicholas Firkus’ attorney declined comment on the case but said he expected his client to be released on bail.

Watch: Officials detail murder charge in Heidi Firkus case: