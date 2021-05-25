Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Pandemic recedes; COVID curbs set to end

3 things to know

Active cases at lowest level since September; no new deaths reported; hospital admissions trending near two-month low

63.5 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 56.8 percent — more than 2.5 million people — are now completely vaccinated

Minnesota’s vaccination pace stabilizing

Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 data offers more signs the pandemic is in retreat. It comes as the state prepares to end all remaining statewide COVID-19 curbs on Friday in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Another positive sign: The seven-day vaccination trend, at about 40,000 shots a day, is starting to show some traction again after weeks of free-fall.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,370 deaths (0 new)

599,234 positive cases; 98 percent off isolation

63.5 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 56.8 percent completely vaccinated

Active cases, hospitalizations receding

Monday’s Health Department data offered more evidence that after an anxious April, the spring surge is over.

The count of known, active COVID-19 cases is down to 5,720 — its lowest point since mid-September and down dramatically from its most recent high of around 20,000 in mid-April.

There were 378 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 100 needed intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their April peaks. New hospital admissions have dropped significantly and are trending at around two-month lows.

With no newly reported deaths, Minnesota’s pandemic toll remained at 7,370. Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 599,234 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 469 posted Monday — the tenth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and the first time since mid-September the state saw two consecutive days below 500.

About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but the trend is clearly on the slide.

Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to keep their guard up during proms, graduations and other spring events, noting that more contagious COVID-19 variants are driving new cases across the state.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — about 111,000 since the pandemic began. The number of high school-age youth confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 49,000 15-to-19-year-olds known to be infected during the pandemic.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations. Those with the COVID-19 virus can spread it when they don’t have symptoms.

Vaccination pace stabilizing

About 2.8 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose; about 2.5 million have completed their vaccinations as of Monday’s update.

That works out to about 56.8 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 63.5 percent with at least one shot, including 89 percent of those 65 and older.

State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

Officials are not yet reporting vaccinations among newly eligible 12-to-15-year-olds, but as of Monday they had more than 58,000 new vaccinations of people with “unknown” age.

Most of these are probably 12-to-15-year-olds who aren’t yet being properly reported by the Health Department’s computer systems.

Top headlines

After a wild ride of a year, high school takes prom to the park: COVID-19 restrictions prompted Forest Lake Area High School to plan a prom outside the box. Instead of a dance in the gymnasium, they rented out an amusement park — Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.