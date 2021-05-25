Video: Remembering George Floyd, one year after his murder
One year ago, George Floyd took his last breath under the knee of a white police officer.
Floyd's murder sparked days of unrest in the Twin Cities and mass protests across the world over the treatment of Black people and racial minorities.
But before he became a symbol in the fight for racial justice, friends and family say Floyd was a "gentle giant" who sought a fresh start.
