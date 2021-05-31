A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a weekend hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

Minneapolis police said the crash happened Friday night on the 2500 block of West Broadway. Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten, in the roadway, and a heavily damaged Ford Taurus abandoned further down the road.

Police said it appeared the driver of the car had been speeding.

Dodge-Fjelbroten was taken to a hospital but died a short time later from what the medical examiner described as multiple blunt force injuries.

The woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide but has not yet been formally charged.