Funeral services set for Minneapolis girl killed by stray bullet

Aniya Allen was sitting in the back seat of her car, eating a Happy Meal as her mother turned onto her block on May 17. A bullet hit the girl in the head and she died two days later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Shiloh Temple International Ministries said the landmark north Minneapolis church on Broadway Avenue will host visitations and the funeral for Aniya, starting with a family visitation Tuesday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and public visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aniya’s funeral, led by Bishop Richard D. Howell Jr., will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Shiloh Temple has hosted some of the Twin Cities most high-profile funerals, including services for Jamar Clark after he was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police and for Barway Collins, the 10-year-old Crystal boy who went missing, later found dead after being killed by his father, both in 2015.

Aniya Allen’s shooting remains unsolved, as does the death of another girl, 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, shot in the head as she was jumping on a trampoline during a gathering outside a Minneapolis home on May 15. She died 12 days later.

A third child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was shot in the head April 30, as he was asleep in the back seat of his parents' car. He remained in critical condition as of last week.

Authorities have offered more than $30,000 in reward money in the three cases.