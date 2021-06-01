Wildlife center hoping for safe return of escaped wolves

Staff at an Anoka County wildlife center are hoping three wolves that recently escaped their enclosure can be safely returned.

The Wildlife Science Center in Stacy is home to about 120 wolves. Animal care coordinator Megan Beckel tells KMSP-TV the center has the largest captive wolf population in North America.

Four wolves escaped last week by digging out of their enclosure. Beckel says they were likely searching for a newborn wolf that had been removed for bottle feeding.

“We’re devastated, the wolves are scared. They’re not dangerous to anybody they just want to go home,” Beckel said.

One of the four that escaped, the father of the newborn, has died.

“Unfortunately one male was hit by a car, he did not die, we had to put him to sleep, he broke his back,” Beckel said.

The wolves have been spotted in the area since they broke out.

“It was definitely a wolf, I knew that,” David Crever said. “I wasn’t expecting to see that on my way to work. A little smaller than wild timber wolves that I’m used to seeing but definitely not a domestic dog. It’s the first time I’ve seen a wolf around here" in about 20 years.

The surviving animals could be hungry, having never had to hunt for their own food before.

“None of us are sleeping, anytime our phone rings we’re jumping. Did somebody shoot them? Did somebody hit them? What’s going on?” Beckel said.