Hot weekend; scattered storms mainly late Sunday

Heat wave

Our heat wave got seriously underway on Friday with a record high of 97 in the Twin Cities. Expect more of the same over the weekend. A heat advisory has been posted for the seven-county Twin Cities metro area through 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Heat advisory through 9 p.m. Sunday Twin Cities National Weather Service

Toasty Saturday

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies, hot temperatures and a touch of mugginess to Minnesota. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 90s, but cooler near Lake Superior. The Twin Cities will have a record high in the upper 90s with a gusty southwest wind.

Stray thunderstorms are possible in far northern Minnesota on Saturday or Saturday night. Weak impulses plus the power of the June sun might trigger a few strong or even marginally severe storms with strong winds late Saturday.

Severe weather outlook through 7 a.m. Sunday NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Hot Sunday with a better chance of thunder

Sunday will be slightly less hot in much of Minnesota but with a little more humidity. Look for highs from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. I think the Twin Cities will reach about 94. A weak cold front moving into the state might trigger scattered thunderstorms over northern, central and southwestern Minnesota as the day heats up.

Continued hot with isolated storms next week

High temperatures for much of next week will be mainly from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. There will be chances of rain, but they will be scattered and difficult to predict so many days out.