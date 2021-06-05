The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a police officer who shot a man around 2 a.m. Saturday in Minneapolis.

The person who was shot was apparently not seriously injured.

A Metro Transit spokesperson said officers saw one man shoot another man, at which point a Metro Transit police officer then shot the man with the gun in the leg.

The first man who was shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he died.

The suspect who was shot in the leg was also treated at Hennepin Healthcare and released to the Hennepin County detention center pending criminal charges.

The BCA is investigating the officer’s involvement, and the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the homicide witnessed by the officers.

Minneapolis police reported two other shooting deaths overnight.