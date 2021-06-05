Wildfire causes closures in BWCA near Tower, Minn.

A wildfire that is believed to have been started by a lightning strike has forced the closure of some portages, lakes and campsites in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as a precaution.

As of noon Saturday the fire covered only two acres, but the Forest Service said it's closing some areas because of the time it takes to do so safely.

So far, there have been several aerial water drops to slow the spread. Fire managers are assessing out to safely deploy firefighters on the scene.

The fire is near Hassel Lake, which is west of Crab Lake and Burntside Lake and about 10 miles northeast of Tower, Minnesota.