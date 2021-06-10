Winston Smith's funeral set for Saturday, family says

The family of Winston Smith says a funeral service for the 32-year-old will take place Saturday at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m., with the service set to start at 11 a.m.

An online obituary described Smith as “energetic, full of life,” and “had a heart of gold.” Smith leaves behind three children.

Members of a U.S. Marshals task force were attempting to arrest Smith on June 3, when he was shot multiple times.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. The agency said there is no video of the incident, which occurred in the afternoon, on top of a parking garage in Uptown.

Members of the North Star Fugitive Task Force were prohibited from wearing body cameras. The BCA says evidence shows Smith fired a handgun from inside his vehicle.

The BCA said Wednesday it will not identify the Hennepin and Ramsey deputies who killed Smith because they were operating undercover.