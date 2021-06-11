The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

The Star Tribune has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.

Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Frazier’s video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.

The Pulitzer board said they were awarding her the special citation “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice.”

Frazier was 17 when she recorded the video.

Star Tribune journalists covered the rage that followed in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”

Chauvin was convicted of murder earlier this year.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the United States. The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd and the U.S. presidential election.

Erdrich wins for fiction

One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, a Minnesotan won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her book, “The Night Watchman.”

Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.”