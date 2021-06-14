Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Case counts continue falling; vaccination pace still lagging

3 things to know

Minnesota nearing 3 million residents with at least one vaccine dose.

Average daily case counts at lowest since April 2020.

At current pace, state won’t meet July 1 goal of 70 percent vaccinated adults.

Daily COVID-19 case counts in Minnesota continued to tumble over the weekend, to lows not seen in more than a year. And the state is closing in on the milestone of 3 million residents with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

But that’s still fewer than two-thirds of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one dose. And the vaccination pace continues to crawl, with the state is showing some big regional divides in vaccination rates.

Sunday's update from state health officials put the total number of Minnesotans with at least one vaccine dose at 2,996,575; it may cross the 3 million mark in Monday's update.

The state is averaging about 167 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past week — the lowest that average has been since late April 2020.

New, active cases trend at April 2020 lows

That current average of 167 new cases a day in Minnesota over the past seven reporting days compares to 1,500 a day in early May, and more than 2,400 a day in April.

Sunday’s count of known, active COVID-19 cases came in at 1,557, hovering at April 2020 levels. Minnesota had more than 15,000 such cases on May 1. At one point in November, it topped 50,000.

Hospitalizations also continue to slide from their spring peaks. And ICU admissions are trending at their lowest levels since near the start of the pandemic.

Nine newly reported deaths on Sunday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,512. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 603,760 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 173 posted Sunday.

About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Case counts had crept up across the state during April following a massive spike in late November and early December. Now, though, the numbers are low and falling in every age group and region.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

Vaccination pace crawling

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated. That works out to about 61.2 percent completely vaccinated and 65.8 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.

The vaccination pace, however, has been largely in free-fall since peaking in April. While there’s some evidence that the pace is bottoming out, it still looks like it will be late July before the state reaches 70 percent of adults with at least one shot.

Officials recently noted that more than 70 percent of the 16-and-older population in the Twin Cities metropolitan area had received at least one vaccine dose, but that the rate was below 60 percent in much of the rest of the state, creating a concerning urban-rural vaccination gap.

Minnesota has seen notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

Health Department data shows more than 94,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose, about 32 percent of that population. The pace, though, has fallen following an early surge.

The latest available data also shows just under 70 percent of Minnesotans of Asian descent have been vaccinated. Given the reporting lag for data on race and ethnicity, it’s likely that population has already become the first to cross the 70-percent threshold.

