Police: Body parts found in northeast Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a 911 caller Thursday reported finding human body parts in northeast Minneapolis. The caller made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. near 3rd Avenue Northeast across Main Street from the Mississippi River.

“We are treating this as a homicide investigation as the items that were found coming off of a human being would not in fact be survivable,” John Elder, police spokesperson, said. Officers are searching a wide area for clues.

“We are doing that because we understand that there could be bits of evidence or instrumentalities of a crime that are out there,” he said.

Elder said the body parts were likely left recently and appear to be from a white adult. He said investigators are looking through recent calls to police and missing persons reports, and they’d welcome any tips from the public.