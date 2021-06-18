Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Baby steps toward 70 percent vaccinated

3 things to know

New and active case counts trending at April 2020 lows

66 percent of 16-and-older population with at least one vaccine shot; 61.8 percent completely vaccinated

Half of the state’s total population now completely vaccinated

Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 numbers continue to show key disease metrics headed firmly in the right direction. It’s a different story, though, when charting the pace of vaccinations.

A month ago, 61.7 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population had at least one vaccine dose. That’s inched up to 66 percent in the most recent report. At the current baby-steps pace, it will likely take six more weeks to hit the state’s 70 percent goal.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent.

There has been progress: Houston and Carlton counties crossed 70 percent this week. Scott County may join the club on Friday, which would leave Anoka as the only Twin Cities area county still lagging.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

66 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 61.8 percent completely vaccinated

7,527 deaths (4 new)

604,184 positive cases; 99 percent off isolation

New, active cases stay at April 2020 lows

State public health leaders had once worried the end of the statewide masking mandate last month might deliver an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Known, active cases came in at 1,158 in Thursday’s data. The state averaged 139 new cases a day over the past seven reporting days. Both figures continue to hover around lows from April 2020.

The Health Department reports 152 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, with 44 in intensive care. Daily hospital admissions are trending near their lowest point since data collection began in the weeks last year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered.

Four newly reported deaths on Thursday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,527. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 604,184 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 142 posted Thursday.

About 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Case counts had crept up across the state during April following a massive spike in late November and early December. Now, though, the numbers are low and falling in every age group and region.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

3 million vaccinated, but pace crawls

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated. That works out to about 61.8 percent completely vaccinated and 66 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.

Add in the more than 97,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose, and Minnesota’s topped 3 million residents with one or more shots.

The vaccination pace, however, is stumbling forward at this point. If it continues to crawl, it will be early August before the state reaches 70 percent of adults with at least one shot, a goal public health leaders once hoped could by ready by the end of June.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.