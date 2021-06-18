Police identify dismembered human remains found in Minneapolis

Authorities have identified the dismembered human remains found on Thursday in northeast Minneapolis.

Police spokesperson John Elder said Friday evening that they've identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, who is believed to have been from Minneapolis.

The circumstances of Johnson's death remain under investigation. Elder said investigators don't have any indication the body was frozen or otherwise preserved, and they think his death was recent. There have been no arrests in the case.

Elder said investigators have gone back through years of cases and contacted neighboring agencies. In a news conference carried by KARE-TV, he said they have not identified any similar cases or a pattern.

"This appeared to be a very focused attack. This did not appear to be random," he said. "And so that's the hypothesis that we're working off of. Again, nothing that leads us to believe that there's a threat to public safety."

Body parts were found on the 300 block of Main Street Northeast and the 300 block of University Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Elder said Friday evening that authorities have not recovered a complete set of remains, and continue to ask the public for information that might help investigators.