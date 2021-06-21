After a weekend shooting in Dinkytown, the University of Minnesota is increasing police patrols on campus, where crime has spiked over the last year.

Five were injured in the weekend shooting, including two students.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel notified students, faculty and staff in an email, saying the University of Minnesota Police Department will immediately assign additional officers on overtime to both Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods, where many students live.

Gabel also announced Minneapolis Police Department officers will be out more during late hours and that both University and Minneapolis police will deploy “mobile cameras” in Dinkytown and surrounding areas.

Longer term, the University will consider adding more blue light emergency response kiosks and street lighting in Dinkytown.