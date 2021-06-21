Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Test positivity rate at lowest level since start of pandemic

3 things to know

Weekly average test positivity rate now below 1 percent

New and active case counts still trending at April 2020 lows

66.3 percent of 16-and-older population with at least one vaccine shot; 62.4 percent completely vaccinated

After climbing well above 10 percent at times last year, the weekly average COVID-19 test positivity rate in Minnesota dropped below 1 percent on Sunday.

It’s the first time the state has seen that average drop below 1 percent since the pandemic began — and that milestone in Sunday's update from state health officials is another sign that COVID-19 continues to recede in Minnesota.

Percent of COVID-19 tests to come back positive David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Daily case counts remain at levels not seen since April 2020. Hospitalizations and ICU needs are receding rapidly.

But at the same time, the vaccination pace remains stubbornly slow. As of Sunday the state was averaging about 14,000 vaccine shots a day over the past week — less than half the pace seen a month ago.

At the current rate, it will likely be early August before the state reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the 16-and-older population.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

66.3 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 62.4 percent completely vaccinated

7,545 deaths (Nine new)

604,509 positive cases; 99 percent off isolation

New, active cases at April 2020 lows

Known, active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota dropped to 1,027 in Sunday’s data. The state has averaged about 117 new cases a day over the past week. Both figures continue to hover around lows from April 2020.

As of Friday the Health Department reported 132 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota — down by half from the start of this month — with 41 needing intensive care.

Daily hospital admissions are trending near their lowest point since data collection began in the weeks after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Minnesota last year.

Nine newly reported deaths on Sunday pushed Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,545. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 604,509 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 127 posted Sunday.

About 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Case counts had crept up across the state during April following a massive spike in late November and early December. Now, though, the numbers are low and falling in every age group and region.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

3 million vaccinated, but pace crawls

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated. That’s about 62.4 percent completely vaccinated and 66.3 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.

Add in the more than 100,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose, and Minnesota has topped 3 million residents with one or more shots. Just over half the state’s total population is now completely vaccinated.

The vaccination pace, however, is stumbling forward at this point. If it continues to crawl, it will be early August before the state reaches 70 percent of adults with at least one shot, a goal public health leaders once hoped could by reached by the end of June.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent.

There has been progress: Houston, Carlton and Scott counties crossed 70 percent last week. With Scott reaching that threshold, Anoka is the only Twin Cities area county still lagging.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.