Hot and stormy weather returns Wednesday

Following another brisk morning Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly across Minnesota, with hot weather returning Wednesday. The same pattern that funnels in the heat also returns rain to the state along with a severe storm risk.

Tuesday’s forecast

With cooler air already in place, plus mostly clear skies and light winds overnight, the state started Tuesday chilly, with most of Minnesota in the 40s, and some low 50s south.

A couple of areas even dropped into the 30s, especially around the Arrowhead, which produced a few isolated spots of morning frost.

Although winds stay fairly light, a southerly flow returns across much of Minnesota Tuesday and combines with widespread sunshine to help temperatures rebound quickly, from the cooler highs in the 50s and 60s of Monday and the Tuesday morning chill.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s, with a few 80s possible west.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

Those highs are very seasonable for late June.

Tuesday afternoon forecast precipitation National Weather Service

The one exception is northeastern Minnesota, where there has been enough instability to cause cumulus clouds and some spotty rain around the region, which continues during the day Tuesday.

A more westerly wind flow, plus that extra cloud cover will keep some parts of the Arrowhead stuck in the 60s.

Hot and stormy

The southerly winds increase and turn gusty Wednesday, funneling hot air into the state, pushing most of Minnesota into the 90s, and raising the humidity again.



That wind flow is ahead of a storm system that will bring showers and storms back to northern Minnesota by Wednesday afternoon and across the state by early Thursday.

Tuesday high temperatures Tropical Tidbits

Severe weather risk Thursday Storm Prediction Center

While northwestern Minnesota clears quickly Thursday, showers and storms linger for the rest of the state during the day, particularly in the southeastern corner of the state.



Some storms may become strong, with an isolated (marginal) severe weather risk in northern Minnesota Wednesday, and a more scattered (slight) risk for southeastern Minnesota on Thursday.



Unfortunately, the precipitation with that storm system looks limited. Central and western Minnesota especially may get missed by much of the rain.

Most of the state will see less than one-quarter inch of precipitation, with higher amounts in areas where stronger thunderstorms develop.

Spotty showers and a few storms are also possible Friday, but rainfall looks even more limited that day.

A cold font associated with that storm system cools northern Minnesota a few degrees Thursday, then the entire state sees slightly cooler air Friday with 70s north and 80s south. That is still slightly above average, and with most of the state forecast in the 80s over the weekend, June’s warm trend continues.

Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities:

Twin Cities forecast through Sunday National Weather Service

