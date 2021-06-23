Photos: Scenes from across America as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift

Jabs in arms. Masks coming off — hesitantly for some, more vigorously for others. Gatherings with family and friends. Dining in restaurants, traveling, even returning to special spaces and places reopening from pandemic restrictions.

The coronavirus still infects and kills, but the decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. over the last several months has been precipitous. Risks still remain from dangerous new variants, but as vaccination rates steadily tick up, it is beginning to feel as if there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Over the last several weeks, photographers from NPR member stations fanned out across the nation to help document what this new phase of the pandemic is looking like. They captured moments of caution and joy, exuberance and relief, as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift.

Here is a glimpse of what they saw:

Nellie Trnkus, 18, who is graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in Maryland, and Ahmed Mohmad, who attends Montgomery College, head to the Lincoln Memorial for prom photos. They said they were more comfortable getting together in a small group to celebrate now that vaccines are readily available and rates of infections are going down. Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Jeff Rollins with the Mister Softee ice cream truck serves students and families from the Cherrywood neighborhood of Austin, Texas, as they celebrate graduating fifth-graders from Maplewood Elementary School on June 2. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News

Cleveland STEM High School senior Parris Sanjose laughs with classmates before an in-person commencement ceremony on June 15 at Memorial Stadium in Seattle. Megan Farmer/KUOW

