House to debate public safety bill amid DFL objections

Tuesday is likely to be a long day in the Minnesota House as lawmakers debate a public safety budget bill that funds prisons, the courts and the State Patrol. A group of 16 Democrats known as the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus said Monday they will push to add measures to increase police accountability that did not survive negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate.

In particular the POCI caucus wanted new restrictions on pretextual stops — where police pull someone over for a relatively minor violation. They say the stops can lead to an escalation of force, as happened in the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center earlier this year and in the death of Philando Castile in 2016.

Caucus members said they also want to change the way arrest warrants work and increase the statute of limitations for wrongful death lawsuits against police.

“We’ve seen officers be able to focus more on serious crimes when you implement these type of common sense reforms. We’ve seen more accountability when you implement these types of common sense reforms,” said Rep. Cedrick Fazier, DFL-New Hope, at a news conference with other POCI caucus members Monday. “We’re going to do our due diligence. We’re going to do our hard work. We’re going to keep pushing for the rest of this special session in the hours we have left to make sure that we continue to fight for police reform and accountability.”

Frazier and other members of the POCI caucus stopped short of saying they would vote against the bill on the House floor and blamed Senate Republicans, not their own leadership, for the lack of accountability measures in the bill.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka defended the bill, saying it is first and foremost a budget measure that funds the courts and state law enforcement. He said Senate Republicans simply were not interested in some of the measures supported by House Democrats.

“We said we’re not going to do any anti-police provisions in this bill, and I think we were successful at that,” Gazelka said. “And we also didn’t want to take any of the tools away that our police need as far as when they’re trying to keep the streets safe.”

Gov. Tim Walz took action on his own Monday that he said would increase transparency and accountability in policing.

Specifically, Walz ordered $15 million in COVID-19 relief money to be spent on community violence prevention efforts. He ordered law enforcement agencies at the state level to share body camera footage of deadly force incidents with family members within five days. And he ordered the Police Officer Standards and Training Board to share more data.

“These policy changes and increased investments in safety — together with the Minnesota Police Accountability Act signed into law last summer and the bipartisan public safety plan this legislative session — get us closer to a system of public safety that truly protects all Minnesotans,” Walz said.

The governor has already signed several budget bills and others — including a massive health and human services bill — are headed his way.

Along with the public safety budget bill, lawmakers still need to complete action on a school funding bill, one that funds state government agencies, plus a jobs bill and a tax bill.

Legislative leaders have been saying all along that they do not expect a shutdown or even a partial shutdown, which would happen if budget bills aren’t enacted by Thursday. The original deadline to finish work on the budget was May 17.