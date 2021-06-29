Photos: The State Fair is back this year and so are new fair foods

Warning: Side effects of reading this story may include the sudden desire to snack.

State Fair officials on Tuesday announced more than two dozen new food offerings for this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The new lineup includes a bunless banh mi bowl, a hamburger with a waffle bun and Mexican street corn off-the-cob.

There are plenty of new desserts as well, including a jumbo doughnut sundae, an ice cream sandwich wrapped in a waffle and a smore-inspired funnel cake.

The fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But fair officials announced earlier this month that the 12-day event will return on Aug. 26 and run through Labor Day.

Now here's a look at all the new things you can eat this year if you head to the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together.

Bison bites: A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, Portobello mushrooms and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick. Find it at Giggles' Campfire Grill. Waffle burger: Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup. Find it at Andy's Grille. The Wedge-Hammer (gluten-free, vegan) is fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Lake Storm Lemonade (gluten-free, vegan) is lavender-infused lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea (gluten-free, vegan) is fresh-brewed tea, fresh lemon and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Find them at Summer Lakes Beverage.