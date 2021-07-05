Cooler, wetter weather targets Minnesota

Minnesota sees one more day of 90-degree heat, then a storm that brings needed rain also drops temperatures below average.

Monday’s weather

Minnesota was off to another warm and humid start Monday with a few 60s, but most of the state is starting the day in the 70s.

Other than a few 80s north, almost the entire state will make it into the 90s again by the afternoon.

Monday high temperatures National Weather Service

Surface weather analysis 7 a.m. Monday National Weather Service

Although it did not bring much cooler air with it, a front passed through most of Minnesota Sunday into early Monday and is lingering in southern Minnesota as of Monday morning.

Behind that boundary, winds are out of the northwest, and that shift in wind direction is bringing drier air across the state, which means the afternoon humidity will be lower than Sunday even though temperatures will still be hot.

Unfortunately, that flow is also drawing in smoke from wildfires in Canada, which has north-central and northeastern Minnesota under an air quality alert until Tuesday morning.

Air quality alert until 8 a.m. Tuesday MN Pollution Control Agency

Soaking rain

Already by late Monday, a storm starts moving rain into northwestern Minnesota that causes a wet day for the entire state Tuesday before exiting out southeastern Minnesota by early Wednesday.

While there will be a few thunderstorms and even an isolated risk for stronger storms in southern Minnesota, this is predominantly a rain event.

The northern edge of the state may see slightly less rain, but most of Minnesota can expect at least a half-inch of rain, with many places, especially central and southern Minnesota, seejng over an inch.

Precipitation forecast through Wednesday morning Pivotal Weather

This will be tremendously beneficial given the drought conditions most of the state is currently experiencing.

Extended forecast

Tuesday’s storm also brings an end to the recent heat. Much cooler air funnels in along with the storm, and northern Minnesota will only see highs in the 60s Tuesday, while southern Minnesota still clings to a few 80s.

By Wednesday, almost all of the state sees highs in the 70s, and those highs in the 70s are likely to continue for most of Minnesota through the end of the week.

Although that puts us only slightly below average, this will be our first significant stretch of below-average temperatures since the start of summer.

Here is that Twin Cities forecast through Thursday:

Another storm system also looks poised to bring showers and storms across Minnesota from late Thursday to early Saturday, with another round of soaking rain possible on Friday.

Forecast storm position late Friday Tropical Tidbits

That storm also has the potential to cause severe weather, particularly in southern Minnesota. We will keep you posted on any risks as the storm approaches.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.