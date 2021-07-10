Authorities seek help finding 91-year-old woman missing in St. Paul
St. Paul police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 91-year-old woman.
Authorities say Shoua Lee left her home on Biglow Lane in the city's North End neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Friday.
She was last seen wearing a gray and white checkered sweater, and a black and white hat like the one pictured with this story. Authorities say she has memory issues.
Police and family members have been out searching for Lee.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact St. Paul police at (651) 291-1111.
