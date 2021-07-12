Latest on COVID-19 in MN: State data updates to resume Monday after weekend break

3 things to know

Minnesota is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 deaths are showing slow but meaningful declines

State health officials will resume data updates on Monday after a weekend break

The Minnesota Department of Health will resume its COVID-19 data updates on Monday, after going without over the weekend.

State health officials have moved to weekday-only data updates, as key COVID metrics have receded in recent weeks to the lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic.

But there has been an uptick in daily case counts since the start of the month, with the seven-day rolling average increasing from just over 90 a day on July 1 to nearly 140 as of Friday. The test positivity rate has crept upward, too — though the numbers remain much lower than what was seen earlier this year.

The pace of COVID vaccinations remains sluggish, and Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced a further shift from large-scale vaccination sites to smaller-scale, more-targeted efforts. Walz said the state is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7.

Metrics hover near pandemic lows

Known, active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota came in at 947 in Friday’s report — an increase from 758 on June 30. But the state has seen cases stay below 1,000 for more than two weeks now, part of a dramatic drop since May 1, when Minnesota had more than 15,000 active cases.

Receding caseloads mean fewer hospitalizations.

Five newly reported deaths on Friday raised Minnesota’s pandemic toll to 7,622. Among those who have died, about 59 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state has recorded 606,297 total confirmed or probable cases in the pandemic, including the 140 posted Friday.

Roughly 99 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in good shape, near record lows.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 112,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

Vaccination pace crawls

More than 3 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose.

More than 2.8 million are completely vaccinated. That’s about 64.3 percent of the state’s 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 67.4 percent with at least one shot, including 91 percent of people 65 and older.

Add in more than 110,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose and Minnesota has topped 3 million residents with one or more shots. About 53 percent of the state’s total population is now completely vaccinated.

While Minnesota’s vaccination rate recently showed an uptick, the pace has fallen dramatically since peaking in April and continues to trudge along.

At the current pace, it appears it will be early September before Minnesota reaches the much-discussed milestone of having 70 percent of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

Minnesota’s also seeing big regional gaps in vaccination rates, with most counties outside the Twin Cities region still below 70 percent of adults vaccinated. Wabasha and Fillmore counties in southern Minnesota are the latest to join the 70-percent club.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.