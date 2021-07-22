Plymouth police offer new details on fatal freeway shooting

Authorities have released new information about a suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting on a Twin Cities freeway.

Jay Boughton, 56, died July 6 after being shot by someone in another vehicle while driving on U.S. Highway 169 in Plymouth.

Plymouth police on Thursday said they now believe the suspect vehicle is a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT and released new images of that suspect SUV.

A surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle in a fatal July 6 shooting along U.S. Highway 169 in Plymouth. Courtesy Plymouth Police Department

Investigators have been poring over footage from MnDOT and surveillance cameras — a process made more difficult because of rain on the night of the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. July 6. Police say they believe the vehicle was on Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills shortly before the shooting, then traveled west on Interstate 694 and south on Highway 169 to the shooting scene near the Rockford Road interchange. They're asking that anyone who recognizes or remembers seeing the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at (800) 222-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

