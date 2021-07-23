Weekend road closures: Highway 62 east in Richfield, I-35W north in Burnsville

If you're a regular traveler on Minnesota Highway 62 or Interstate 35W in the southern Twin Cities, you'll want to pay attention.

Portions of both roads will see closures over the weekend.

Highway 62 in Richfield and Minneapolis

Eastbound Highway 62 will close between I-35W and Minnesota Highway 77 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

I-35W in Burnsville

Northbound I-35W will close between the I-35/35E/35W split and County Road 42 from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

I-694 in Brooklyn Center

In the north metro, eastbound Interstate 694 will be down to a single lane between Minnesota Highway 252 and Shingle Creek Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.

During the same time period, the eastbound I-694 ramp to Shingle Creek Parkway will also be closed.