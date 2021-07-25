Son of Gophers hockey coach among two killed in crash

The 20-year-old son of Minnesota hockey coach Bob Motzko was one of two people who died after the vehicle they were riding in went off the road late Saturday in Orono, Minn.

Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash just before 11:30 p.m. along North Shore Drive in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka.

One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police. Their names have not been released.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle issued a statement Sunday asking for privacy for the families. Mack was one of three children of Bob and Shelley Motzko, who also have an older daughter and a younger son.

“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected,” Coyle said.

Orono police said the crash happened when the vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees. Police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors. The crash remained under investigation.

Mack Motzko was a senior on the St. Cloud Cathedral team that reached the semifinals of the 2020 Minnesota state high school tournament. Last season he played in 14 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL and 25 games for the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL at the junior level.

The St. Cloud Cathedral hockey program posted on Twitter that Mack Motzko was "a great captain, an outstanding player, a fantastic teammate, and most importantly an unbelievable person. ... You left an indelible mark on our program and with every person who interacted with your infectious personality."

Bob Motzko has been with the Gophers for the last three seasons, after 13 years as the head coach at St. Cloud State.

MPR News contributed to this report.