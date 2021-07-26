COVID-19 in MN: Unvaccinated 'extremely vulnerable' to delta strain

State public health leader are briefing reporters now:

While Minnesota’s current upswing in COVID-19 is relatively mild compared to earlier surges in the pandemic, state officials are warning that the pandemic is not over yet and that those who are not vaccinated are now extremely vulnerable.

Briefing reporters for the first time in nearly two months, state public health leaders didn’t unveil any new policy changes but they placed a heavy emphasis on the need to boost vaccinations to head off the highly contagious delta variant surge, which they said is now driving 75 percent of new cases.

The delta variant “means trouble for people who never got vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. "The problem here is very much a problem of unvaccinated people getting exposed to an extremely contagious and dangerous virus."

COVID-19 case counts have been trending upward for about the past month, although at a much slower pace so far than what the state saw during the mid-April surge or late fall spike.

While the recent increases, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, are concerning, the state’s in a much better position than in November or April thanks to vaccinations.

Nearly 70 percent of state residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccination shot. Still there are wide gaps in the vaccination rate among Minnesota regions.

Hospitalization admissions are ticking up but remain at a relatively modest pace.

The Health Department reported 153 people in Minnesota hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Friday, with 39 needing intensive care. At points during the mid-April surge, more than 700 people needed a hospital bed.