Minnesota Olympians set to compete on Day 6

It’s been a great day already for Minnesota at the Tokyo Olympics — St. Paul’s Sunisa Lee took the gold in women’s all-around gymnastics. There are still plenty of opportunities to watch Minnesotans compete in cycling, swimming, track and field, basketball and volleyball.

Here’s the lineup of events and how to see them.

When do Minnesotans compete?

You can catch Sunisa Lee’s gold medal performance Thursday night at 7 p.m. on KARE 11. If you want to learn about the level of difficulty Lee performs at, check out this interactive article from the New York Times.

Alise Willoughby of St. Cloud will compete in the women’s BMX racing semifinals and finals starting at 8:18 p.m. Those races are also set to air on KARE 11.

Michael Andrew will compete in the men’s 200-meter individual medley swimming event, set to broadcast on KARE 11 at 9:16 p.m.

Jordan Thompson and the women’s volleyball team have a tough match against Turkey. The rebroadcast of the match will air at 5 p.m. on NBCSN cable, and will re-air at 11 p.m.

Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx and Team USA will play against host nation Japan for pool play. The game will air on USA Network at 11:40 p.m.

Mason Ferlic competes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase qualifying race in track and field at 7 p.m.

Lara Dallman-Weiss and her teammate Nikole Barnes continue to compete in the women’s 470 with two races scheduled for Thursday, weather permitting.

Find the latest broadcast schedules at NBC and more Olympics coverage at KARE 11.

What’s happened so far?

Day Six of the Olympics started strong for Minnesota.

Sunisa Lee won the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. Lee and Grace McCallum earlier claimed the silver medal as part of the women’s team gymnastics competition, after Simone Biles withdrew from the competition.

Regan Smith added a silver medal to her collection Wednesday night with a late-race surge to edge out her U.S. teammate Hali Flickinger. Smith also has a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke.

That follows the gold medal finish of the 4x100 relay, which included Minnesota Gopher swimmer Bowe Becker.