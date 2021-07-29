The heat recedes Thursday, but the smoke returns

Behind a cold front, Minnesota is under a much different airmass Thursday, with cooler temperatures and less humidity.

Thursday’s forecast

The same storm system that pushed in the heat and humidity ahead it moved a cold front across Minnesota Wednesday evening and through the overnight.

As of 7a.m., dew points are in the drier 50s north, but still in the humid 70s south. The dew points will also drop into the 50s for southern Minnesota by the afternoon, making for a much less humid day than Wednesday.

Temperatures are warm, in the 60s north and 70s south, but a northerly wind flow is bringing in slightly cooler air versus the recent heat. Highs will be in the 70s north and 80s south.

Thursday high temperatures National Weather Service

Unfortunately, that wind pattern also brings back smoke back in from the fires in Canada, putting much of the state under an air quality alert Thursday.

Temperatures stay seasonable in the week ahead, and rain chances look limited.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.