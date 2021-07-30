Funeral scheduled for slain Red Lake officer

Red Lake Nation police officer Ryan Bialke died Tuesday after he was shot while responding to a call.

A federal criminal complaint said Bialke was shot while trying to arrest 28-year-old David Donnell Jr. of Redby, Minn., on an outstanding arrest warrant from Red Lake Nation Tribal Court.

The complaint said Red Lake police were called by Donnell's girlfriend who said he was suicidal.

Donnell refused to come out of the house, and when police determined there was a warrant for his arrest, Bialke attempted to breach the door, according to the complaint, and Donnell opened fire.

Donnell was later arrested without incident and faces charges of murder and assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Related Redby man charged in killing of Red Lake Nation officer

Bialke was born in Buffalo, Minn., and had worked as a Red Lake tribal police officer for the past six years.

His obituary said he was a breacher for the Emergency Response Team, and in charge of the Search and Rescue Dive Team.

The obituary said Bialke "enjoyed hockey, fishing, hunting, road trips, singing his beloved country music out loud, being a practical joker, and Captain Coke’s with no ice. He loved spending time with family, friends, and serving Red Lake’s children and families."

He is survived by his wife Hester, four children and two stepchildren.