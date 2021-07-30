Keep an eye out for these Minnesota Olympians this weekend

The first week of the Olympics is wrapping up, but over the weekend you can catch Minnesota athletes competing in basketball, swimming, track and field, volleyball and basketball.

Here’s the lineup of events throughout the weekend and how to watch them.

When do Minnesotans compete?

Sunisa Lee is set to compete again in individual competitions on Sunday, specifically her signature event, the uneven bars. Currently, NBC plans to broadcast the event in prime time at 10 p.m. on its local affiliates, including KARE 11. She’s also expected to compete in the beam event on Tuesday.

Michael Andrew competes in the men’s 50-meter freestyle swimming competition, which is set to begin at 5:16 a.m. Friday. The event is expected to air Friday at 2:45 p.m. on KARE 11. If Andrew qualifies for the finals, they’ll be broadcasted at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Joe Klecker will run in the men’s 10,000-meter race final starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday. You can catch coverage on NBCSN.

Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx and Team USA will play in pool matches against France on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11:40 p.m. with a replay of the match airing on USA Network at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2.

Jordan Thompson and the women’s volleyball team are set to play against the Russian Olympic Committee at 9:05 p.m. Friday, and the game will replay on NBCSN Saturday at 8:45 p.m. And on Sunday, the team will play against Italy at 9:05, with a broadcast starting on KARE 11 at 11:05 p.m.

Lara Dallman-Weiss and her teammate Nikole Barnes is set to race Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting in the women’s 470 sailing event.

Patrick Sunderman will compete in the men’s 50-meter rifle three-position shooting competition qualification match Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m. The finals in his event will be Monday at 2:50 a.m.

Event and broadcast schedules are subject to change. Find the latest broadcast schedules at NBC and more Olympics coverage at KARE 11.

Alise Willoughby of Team USA crashes during the Women's BMX semifinal heat 1, run 3 on day seven of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Francois Nel | Getty Images

What’s happened so far?

Sunisa Lee captured the all-around gold medal in women’s gymnastics Thursday. That’s led to celebrations as Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declaring Friday as Sunisa Lee Day for both the city and the state.

After finishing first in her quarterfinal qualifying races, Alise Willoughby crashed twice in the semifinal heats, leaving the BMX racer out of the final race for a medal.

Mason Ferlic finished eighth in his heat of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase race with a time of 8:20.23. The winning time in Ferlic’s heat was 8:09.83.

Michael Andrew took fifth in the 200-meter individual medley final with a time of 1:57.31, behind Wang Shun of China (1:55.00), Duncan Scott of Great Britain (1:55.28), Jérémy Desplanches of Switzerland (1:56.17), and Daiya Seto of Japan (1:56.22).