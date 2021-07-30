Periods of smoke and haze likely through the weekend

Minnesota has another day of poor air quality ahead much of Friday, and the smoke and haze returns for portions of the weekend. Meanwhile, most of the state misses out on rain once again.

Friday and Saturday

Under clear skies and low humidity, northern Minnesota was off to a brisk start Friday morning with most spots in the 50s, but 40s in the Arrowhead. Seagull Lake even dropped down to 39 degrees. Southern Minnesota had a few more clouds and stayed in the 60s.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

Forecast weather pattern Friday evening National Weather Service

The extra clouds south Friday morning are thanks to a storm system sliding south of the state, which is already bringing a few showers into the southwest corner of the state. There will be a few showers and storms during the day along the Iowa border.

Northern Minnesota is also likely to see a couple of showers or storms Friday evening into early Saturday, thanks to a disturbance moving through.

Neither area is expected to see significant rainfall.

Otherwise, skies would be mostly sunny, except they’re following the worst air quality ever recorded in Minnesota Thursday, there is still widespread smoke and haze across the state. Almost all of Minnesota is under an air quality alert until at least 3 p.m. Friday.

The smoke should diminish slightly later Friday thanks to a southerly wind flow, but winds are expected from the north again overnight Friday and into Saturday, which could funnel back in more smoke from the Canadian fires.

Wind pattern Saturday afternoon National Weather Service

Thus, smoke and haze are likely to increase again Saturday and be a concern through at least Sunday.

The rest of the Saturday forecast includes highs in the 70s north and 80s south, and predominantly dry skies with just a couple isolated showers possible along the eastern and southern edges of the state.

Extended forecast

That predominantly dry pattern continues through most of next week, with only isolated chances for precipitation currently in the forecast.

This is the rainfall forecast through next Thursday showing that much of Minnesota could miss out on any rainfall entirely:

Forecast rainfall totals through Thursday Pivotal Weather

Temperatures will be in the 70s north and 80s south on Sunday, then most of the state returns to highs in the 80s for at least the first half of next week.



Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities:

Twin Cities forecast through Tuesday National Weather Service

Minnesota will also continue to see periods of smoke and haze for the foreseeable future, especially when the winds are northerly and draw the smoke in from the Canadian fires.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.