Two dead in Wadena County house fire

A house fire in central Minnesota early Sunday left two people dead and a third person injured.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in Wadena Township, a few miles south of the city of Wadena.

First responders found a juvenile with minor burns outside the home. Firefighters then entered the home and found two adults inside; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile was treated and released from a hospital.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

The sheriff's office, the Wadena Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.