Two dead in Wadena County house fire
A house fire in central Minnesota early Sunday left two people dead and a third person injured.
The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in Wadena Township, a few miles south of the city of Wadena.
First responders found a juvenile with minor burns outside the home. Firefighters then entered the home and found two adults inside; they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The juvenile was treated and released from a hospital.
The names of the people who died have not been released.
The sheriff's office, the Wadena Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.