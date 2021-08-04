Senate DFLers seek outside look at harassment claim

Minnesota Senate Democrats have formally requested an independent investigation into the handling of sexual harassment allegations lodged by a former staff member, saying that the incident exposed potential loopholes in a recently revamped policy.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent and other DFL caucus leaders asked Tuesday that an outside evaluator look into the case.

“Since one of the issues that has been raised involves the role of Senate HR itself, we do not think that an internal evaluation will be sufficient to address the concerns raised and to instill confidence in the results of the investigation,” the senators wrote to Senate Secretary Cal Ludeman.

The situation involves a former aide to a senator who says she was harassed by another legislative staff member. That person previously worked in the state House and as a campaign operative for Kent, DFL-Woodbury.

While the man accused of harassment was dismissed by Kent’s campaign and eventually fired by the House, no formal inquiry was conducted by the Senate. The man alleged to have made unwanted advances denies doing anything wrong; he is a relative of state Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview.

The case was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, and the public attention produced immediate fallout.

Several DFL senators criticized their leaders for failing to adequately protect a staff member and take concrete steps to determine whether any policies were violated. Dozens of caucus aides publicly expressed solidarity with their former colleague, Cynthia Callais, who has since left the Legislature and now works at the state teachers union.

In the letter to the Senate secretary, Kent and two assistant leaders wrote that the entire episode and the chamber’s anti-harassment policies need a careful review to close any loopholes.

“Whenever an employee, former or current, believes that the policies were not implemented correctly in their matter, it is our duty to validate their voice and take their concerns seriously,” they said in the letter.

Ludeman has yet to comment on the Kent request or outline next steps in the matter.