A gold for Steveson kicks off the medal contention weekend. When to watch

A gold medal for Apple Valley’s Gable Steveson kicked off the final weekend of Olympic competitions. Minnesota-connected athletes are competing in matches for gold medals in basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Here’s what happened recently and when to watch the match-ups this final weekend.

What’s happened so far?

Minnesota’s Gable Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 in the final seconds of their match to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.

Steveson, the Gopher wrestling standout from Apple Valley, outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He beat 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

The women’s volleyball team, which includes Minnesotan Jordan Thompson, beat Serbia 3-0 in the semifinal round. They play the winner of Brazil versus South Korea for a chance to claim gold. The gold medal match is set for 11:30 p.m. Saturday and NBC broadcast stations like KARE 11 are expected to broadcast the match at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Napheesa Collier of Team USA shoots against Team Serbia during the second half of the women's basketball semifinals game on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena. Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images

Women’s basketball, featuring Minnesota Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, beat Serbia 79 to 59 in the semifinals. You can watch the replay of the game at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. They’re set to play Japan for a chance at the gold medal against Japan, which will air on Sunday at 8 a.m. on USA Network.

The men’s baseball team, which includes Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Joe Ryan, have a rematch against Japan for the gold medal. Team USA lost to Japan on Monday in a close match 7-6 that went into extra innings.

Event and broadcast schedules are subject to change. Find the latest broadcast schedules at NBC and more Olympics coverage at KARE 11.