Walz to lead November trade trip to Europe

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he will lead a trade mission to England and Finland from Nov. 12-19 with stops in London and Helsinki.

Walz will lead a delegation with about 30 representatives of the state’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology and education sectors.

“I’m looking forward to traveling with Minnesota industry leaders to showcase all we have to offer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Walz said in a statement. “Both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota.”

Walz said the trade trip will build on existing relationships and is intended to increase exports and encourage European businesses to expand here.

Walz led a trade trip to South Korea in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Economic Security Commissioner Steve Grove and First Lady Gwen Walz are among those who will accompany the governor.

“The U.K. is our eighth market for exports, and we believe the time is right to open even more doors for Minnesota’s exporters, including those at the cutting edge of technology for medical companies and addressing the realities of climate change,” Grove said.