Amid ongoing fire danger, BWCA closure order will remain in place at least through Friday

Superior National Forest officials say a large closure of the western Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, imposed nearly a month ago due to the risk of wildfires, will remain in effect at least through Friday.

Another round of dangerous fire conditions was in place across northern Minnesota on Sunday, with gusty winds and very low humidity.

Meanwhile, crews were able to contain two new wildfires sparked last week by illegal campfires.

Forest Service officials said one of the campfire-sparked wildfires was discovered Thursday on an island in Lake Clara, north of Lutsen. It burned about 1.5 acres.

Another, about a tenth of an acre, was found Thursday near Homestead Lake east of Isabella.

A campfire ban remains in effect for all of the Superior National Forest — and all of Cook and Lake counties — amid the ongoing drought conditions.

In an update Saturday, the Forest Service said it was awaiting information on two new fires spotted in the eastern part of the Superior National Forest.

Fire crews have been monitoring at least a half-dozen other fires across the national forest in recent days. The largest, the 265-acre Fourtown Lake fire north of Ely, "continues to stay within containment lines," the Forest Service reported Saturday.

A BWCA closure order remains in place north of Ely because of concerns about wildfires burning just north of the Canadian border, in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park.

That closure area stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west nearly to Crane Lake and south to the Echo Trail.

The three large fires in Quetico closest to the border, combined, have burned more than 15,000 acres.

The Quetico fires have been active in recent days, the Forest Service said this weekend. U.S. crews are monitoring those fires from the air.