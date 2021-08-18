Live: Back to school, are the kids alright?

Schools are really in the spotlight this fall as we enter another school year under COVID-19 safety policies with the delta variant. And many school districts are also trying to figure out how to teach with cultural competency, creating safe learning environments for all students.

Student mental health suffered during the start of the pandemic and for many distance learning exacerbated those challenges.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Rachel Yang is hosting a conversation with Derek Francis, manager of counseling services at Minneapolis Public Schools about the return to school.

In addition to taking live audience questions, this conversation will be guided by questions from previous In Focus attendees, the MPR News parenting group Raising Kids in Minnesota and build on the previous In Focus discussion Francis had about Black youth resilience.