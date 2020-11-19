Black teens and young adults in Minnesota are challenged by the politicization of race, the killing of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic, all disproportionately affecting their communities. At the same time, Black youth face inadequate access to well-being support and representative mental health providers.

How is racism preventing young Black people from connecting with culturally appropriate care? How are Black youth remaining resilient during this difficult time and amid the challenges of persistent historic and institutional racism?

At 4 p.m. Dec. 2, join Call to Mind correspondent Alisa Roth for this in-depth, interactive virtual town hall discussion. The free event is co-produced by American Public Media’s Call to Mind and MPR News as part of the Well Beings Youth Mental Health Project and its Well Beings Tour, presented by WETA. The discussion will be recorded for broadcast, content may be used by Well Beings and its partners.

