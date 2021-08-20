Much of Minnesota sees soaking rain Friday

A potent storm moves across Minnesota Friday bringing needed rain but also the risk for severe weather.

Friday’s forecast

Like the past couple mornings, Friday is starting warm and muggy, with most of Minnesota in at least the 60s, and much of the state in the low 70s.

With more clouds moving across Minnesota Friday, it will not be as hot as the mid-week was, but highs will still be above average in the mid and upper 80s.

Friday high temperatures National Weather Service

The one area that will be slightly cooler is western Minnesota, where clouds and rain associated with a potent storm system move in earlier, limiting daytime heating.

In fact, the storm is already bringing a couple of spotty showers and isolated storms to the southwestern edge of the state as of 7 a.m.

Scattered showers and storms move into the rest of western Minnesota Friday morning, then spread throughout the state during the afternoon and evening hours. For the Twin Cities area, the most likely timing for storms is Friday evening through the early overnight.

Forecast storm position Friday evening National Weather Service

The storms will produce some areas of heavy rain, which is most likely in western, and particularly northwestern Minnesota, given that the low-pressure center of the state will clip the northwestern edge of the state as it tracks northeast.

Much of Minnesota can expect a half-inch to an inch of rain, with higher amounts possible northwest.

That higher rainfall potential lines up with some of the worst drought areas, which is very beneficial.

Unfortunately, not as much is expected in the Arrowhead, where the rainfall would help with ongoing fires. That area could see totals under a quarter inch.

The downside of the storm is that most of Minnesota is in a “slight” severe weather risk area, which means scattered severe storms are likely especially in the late afternoon through early overnight hours Friday.

Wind and hail are the primary threat, but western Minnesota especially may see a couple tornadoes.

Behind Friday’s storm system, temperatures drop, and the overall pattern stays more active into next week.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

