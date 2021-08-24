Strong, possibly severe morning thunderstorms Tuesday morning
A steamy day potentially follows the storms
Very strong and severe thunderstorms have been racing east-southeastward across central Minnesota early this Tuesday morning.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued ahead of this bowing line of storms. Winds of about 60 mph are to be expected. Hail up to one inch diameter is possible.
Expect steamy weather for the remainder of the day, along with the possibility of scattered storms again late Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to be pleasant. Then significant rain is possible Thursday-Friday.
