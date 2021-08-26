Art Hounds hearken back to the 60s

Shari Aronson of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz is looking forward to “The Uncertainty Principle,” a show by Teresa Mock that explores, with shadow puppetry, her father’s experiences serving in the Vietnam War and the effect on their lives to the present.

“I know Teresa's work in theater as highly visual and physical, usually comic and ensemble driven,” says Aronson, of Minneapolis. “I'm fascinated to see how Teresa will transform her stories of the warm relationship with her father into a one-woman show about intergenerational trauma.”

“The Uncertainty Principle” runs live at the Open Eye Theatre in Minneapolis through Sunday. The theater requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The show will also be available online Sept. 2-30.

Retired art critic and musician Scott Bartell has the 1960s on his mind. He has a ticket to see the “Summer of Love”, presented by the Sidekick Theatre at the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center’s Ives Auditorium in Bloomington.

Minnesota musician and composer Gary Rue arranged the music, which will be performed by a quartet in coordination with a 1960s-style light show, created by Ben Krywosz of Nautilus Music-Theatre. Krywosz designed and operated lighting at Fillmore West in San Francisco from 1967 to 1972. His slides from that time are used in the show. It’s Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Greg Krauser of Austin is looking forward to the Austin Artworks Festival Saturday and Sunday. The festival is in its 10th year, though it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Krauser has seen the event outgrow a single building to take place over several blocks. The festival includes work by local artists, both emerging and more established, and music on indoor and outdoor stages. The genres range from classical and R&B, to country and polka. You can also help paint a Volkswagen Beetle.

Most activities will be held outdoors, and masks are required for everyone indoors.