Expect thunderstorms Thursday; severe weather possible

Thunderstorms blossomed over parts of west-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning and are expected to expand eastward in the afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for west-central Minnesota and parts of southwestern Minnesota until 3 p.m.:

In addition to the severe t-storm watch above, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook for Thursday and Thursday night:

The orange-shaded area indicates an enhanced risk of severe weather, which means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. That enhanced risk area now includes the far southern edge of the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota this afternoon and tonight. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in the yellow-shaded area which covers the central part of the metro area and extends westward and southeastward. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible in the marginal risk area, which is shaded dark green.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that 96 percent of Minnesota is in drought right now, with slightly more than 8 percent (shaded dark red) in exceptional drought:

Drought report released Thursday morning U.S. Drought Monitor/USDA/NOAA/University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The extreme drought area (red) has expanded to include almost all of northeastern Minnesota. Severe drought (shaded-orange) includes most of the seven-county Twin Cities metro area.

I should note that the rainfall cutoff was 7 a.m. Tuesday, so the following rains that fell between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning are not included in the drought report:

Rainfall from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday National Weather Service

Those rains were heaviest in southern Minnesota, but northern Minnesota had very little rain during that time span.

Parts of Iowa and southern Wisconsin are also in drought:

Drought report released Thursday morning U.S. Drought Monitor/USDA/NOAA/University of Nebraska-Lincoln

North and South Dakota, plus much of the western U.S., show extensive areas of severe to extreme or exceptional drought:

Drought report released Thursday morning U.S. Drought Monitor/USDA/NOAA/University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Air quality alert

With the Greenwood fire continuing to burn in the Superior National Forest, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an air quality alert until 8 p.m. Friday for northeastern Minnesota and parts of north-central Minnesota:

Air quality alert until 8 p.m. Friday in the northeast Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Temperature trends

Thursday highs will be in the 60s across much of northern Minnesota, with 70s to the south. Friday highs will be in the 60s far north, with 70s elsewhere:

Friday forecast highs National Weather Service

Saturday highs reach the 80s in central and southern Minnesota, with 70s to the north:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

Sunday highs will be mainly in the 70s in Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Weekend thunderstorm chances?

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are a good bet in most of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Friday and Friday night.

Some forecast models show additional showers and thunderstorms developing on Saturday and lingering into Saturday evening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday and Saturday evening:

Simulated radar Saturday and Saturday evening NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

The daylight hours of Sunday look dry. Check forecast updates.

Programming note

