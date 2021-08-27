Appetites: Farm-to-table takes on a new meaning at Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Bison wild rice meatballs with roasted mushrooms, rosemary cream sauce and fresh herbs. Lindsay Guentzel | MPR News

It was a busy week for the Minnesota Farmers Union. Not only did they kick off 12 busy days at the Minnesota State Fair, they also opened their first-ever restaurant in the old Spoonriver location in Minneapolis’ Mill District neighborhood.

Farmers Kitchen + Bar takes the farm-to-table concept to the next level. Because the restaurant, market and coffee shop is owned and operated by the Minnesota Farmers Union. Executive chef Kris Koch gets to work directly with farmers when preparing menus throughout the year.

MPR News associate producer Lindsay Guentzel stopped by the restaurant, located across the street from Guthrie Theatre, to get a sense of what guests can expect from the fast-casual spot.