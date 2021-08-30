The head of a Twin Cities nonprofit that helps people in need during the winter says thieves stole a trailer containing clothing and other essential items.

Suzie White runs the Thanksgiving Day Free Store, a charity her late mother started in 1995.

The back of the stolen trailer. Courtesy of Suzie and Mike White

White said someone cut the locks off the trailer and towed it away from the St. Louis Park church where she'd been storing it. The nonprofit gives away items once a year at St. Stephen's church in Minneapolis.

"Mostly what we try to concentrate on is keeping people warm and providing some real basic necessities," White said.

The stolen utility trailer is a single axle Stealth Titan model. It’s gray with a V-shaped front and fold-down door.

“We had some of our bins stacked in there. We had a bunch of used clothes and shoes and boots. Nobody would be interested in any of it unless you really needed it,” White said.