Believe it or nut: Squirrel stashes food in Pine Co. deputy's squad car

A squirrel in Pine County thought it had found the perfect place to stash its bounty of food — in the back of a deputy’s squad car — but it was all for nut.

In a Facebook post, the Pine County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving down a road recently on routine patrol when he saw the animal emerge from beneath his squad car computer.

After sizing up the deputy, the squirrel ran along the dash, across the driver's side door and then dived into the back of the squad car.

The deputy pulled over and opened all the squad doors, hoping the squirrel would flee, but couldn't find the animal.

Instead, the deputy made a surprising find.

“A further investigation reveals that apparently the back of the patrol unit is a good place to store your winter food,” the Facebook post said, accompanied by a photo of more than 200 nuts in the back of the squad car.

“These nuts have now been placed in evidence,” the post jokingly continued. “If anyone sees a squirrel looking for his food, we are looking for said squirrel for questioning in relation to this incident.”