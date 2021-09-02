Nature photographer Nicole Zempel has gone back several times already to the “8 Chapters” exhibition at the Berge Gallery in her hometown of Granite Falls, Minn. The show is a collaborative exhibition between artist-blacksmith Talon Cavender-Wilson of the Upper Sioux Community and Granite Falls City Artist in Residence Dani Prados.

Through sculptural pieces forged by Cavender-Wilson and found items like bone and seed from Prados, the two artists explore eight chapters in history, looking at the relationship among humans and between humans and nature in the Minnesota River Valley.

A sculpture of a ribcage on display at the "8 Chapters" exhibit. Photos by Dani Prados

“I like to call this exhibit a beautiful gut punch,” says Zempel. Beautiful, because of the way these pieces work together, but difficult, as they reveal broken relationships with each other and with nature. Zempel calls the exhibition a space to spark good conversation. The show runs through Sept. 18.

Zempel’s work was featured on Art Hounds here.

Kyle Kimbllin of the Minneapolis band Butter Boys is a big fan of local rock band Jung Yeller, a four-piece rock band in which all members sing. This summer, they released an LP called “Jung Yeller’s Bitchin’ Rager,” that Kimbllin calls “a party front-to-back.”

“Every song is very energetic ... there's no pause, nothing slows down. You can play it from start to finish, and have a great time.”

Kimbllin particularly likes how the band meshes different styles, from doo-wop to R&B, with a dose of heavy metal and emo, so that listeners never know just what they’ll hear next.

"Untitled," by Taylor Evan. Photo by Taylor Evan

Actor Robb Krueger recommends the vividly colored artwork of fellow Mankato-turned-northeast Minneapolis artist Taylor Evan. Krueger appreciates the bold color palette in Evan’s abstract paintings.

“His artwork jumps out and grabs your attention when you see it, whether it's abstract or a concrete design,” says Krueger.

Evan began working in ceramics before shifting into abstract oil painting, and his most recent work combines oils with screen printing. “I can’t wait to see where he goes next,” Krueger said.

Find Evan’s work on Instagram here.