Severe weather possible Monday evening; more rain late-week

The week ahead brings a couple chances for rain, including storms Monday that could spawn some severe weather in southern Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast

Under mostly clear skies overnight, much of Minnesota had a brisk start Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from 30s in the Arrowhead to 50s south.

Sunnier skies through the morning plus a predominantly southerly wind flow will help most of the state make it into the 70s for highs Monday.

Monday high temperatures National Weather Service

Northwestern Minnesota is already seeing a few more clouds Monday morning and a couple isolated showers due to a disturbance. The rest of the state can expect clouds to increase by the afternoon as a storm system moves in. The low pressure with that storm will track across southern Minnesota overnight.

Rain will move in and out quickly, pushing into western Minnesota by Monday afternoon, and east of the state by early Tuesday morning. Because of the forecast track of the storm, the highest precipitation is likely to target south-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with a corridor of up to an inch of rain.

Rainfall forecast through Tuesday morning National Weather Service

Isolated higher amounts are probable in areas that see heavier downpours with thunderstorms.

Some of the storms are projected to become severe. Isolated severe storms are possible through central Minnesota, and more scattered severe weather is a risk southeast, including a couple of possible tornadoes.

Monday's severe weather outlook National Weather Service

Extended Forecast

Rain moves out by early Tuesday, except a few lingering showers in the arrowhead, and clouds slowly clears trough the day. Highs remain in the 70s, with a few 60s near the northern border.

Twin Cities temperature forecast through Thursday Weather.us

Wednesday will be sunnier and another day of 70s across the state.

By Thursday, the state will be ahead of a warm front, and southerly winds will helps push southern Minnesota back into the 80s.

Here is that forecast temperature trend for the Twin Cities:

A cold front does go through by early Friday that dips temperatures Friday, but mild 70s and even low 80s look likely for the weekend.

The state stays dry again until Wednesday evening, when a few showers and storms push into northern Minnesota that then spread across the state by Thursday.

Precipitation forecast Thursday evening National Weather Service

Possible wet weather lingers Friday and into early Saturday, then the rest of the weekend currently looks drier.

